Tucson's favorite astronomy bar just got a visit from BuzzFeed's Bring Me.

Bring Me produces travel content that will make viewers say those two simple words — "bring me."

Bring Me stopped by Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave., to talk about the spot that owner Tony Vaccaro dubs a "solar-powered cafe by day, astronomy bar by night."

"I don't think there's another astronomy bar in the entire universe," Vaccaro says in the video. "And especially one that's solar-powered."

In a 3-minute video, Bring Me takes viewers into Sky Bar — using the telescopes that are set out after sunset and taking a taste of the bar's drinks.

Bring Me even ventured into Sky Bar's sister company Brooklyn Pizza Company — which is also solar-powered. 

"It's just your classic, neighborhood solar-powered astronomy bar and pizza shop," the video says.

Watch the full video here.

