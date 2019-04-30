Tucson's favorite astronomy bar just got a visit from BuzzFeed's Bring Me.
Bring Me produces travel content that will make viewers say those two simple words — "bring me."
Bring Me stopped by Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave., to talk about the spot that owner Tony Vaccaro dubs a "solar-powered cafe by day, astronomy bar by night."
"I don't think there's another astronomy bar in the entire universe," Vaccaro says in the video. "And especially one that's solar-powered."
In a 3-minute video, Bring Me takes viewers into Sky Bar — using the telescopes that are set out after sunset and taking a taste of the bar's drinks.
Bring Me even ventured into Sky Bar's sister company Brooklyn Pizza Company — which is also solar-powered.
"It's just your classic, neighborhood solar-powered astronomy bar and pizza shop," the video says.
Watch the full video here.