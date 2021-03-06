Tucson school districts' enrollment suffers as charters gain thousands of kids

CHILDREN UNACCOUNTED FOR

There are other reasons the enrollment has dropped, including parents moving their children to private schools and homeschool, neither of which are tracked at the state level. Some families moved out of state, and some students are just completely unaccounted for in the school system.

The number of kids unaccounted for is not being tracked at any level other than by individual schools and some individual school districts.

Amphitheater, which saw an enrollment loss of about 1,600 students, had about 400 students move to a charter or private school and about 700 students who they can’t locate because the parents provided no contact information and no schools requested the student records.

Tucson’s two largest school districts, Tucson Unified and Sunnyside, don’t have districtwide numbers on how many students are unaccounted for.

This is a difficult subgroup of the student body to track while everything is remote, Trujillo says, but once TUSD schools reopen later this month, the district is going to be in a better spot to figure out which students are MIA and try to re-engage them.