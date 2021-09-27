Tucson school districts react differently to ruling on mask mandate ban

Tucson school districts reacted differently to a judge’s ruling Monday that the state law barring schools from imposing mask mandates is unconstitutional.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper said the law, which was set to go into effect Wednesday, Sept. 29, could not stand because it was piled into a “budget reconciliation bill” with a title that doesn’t disclose or relate to the law.

Six of Tucson’s nine major school districts had already implemented mask mandates, which many had said they would rescind once the law went into effect. TUSD, serving about 42,000 students, was the only local school district that said, last week, it would keep its mandate regardless of what the judge ruled.

“Today’s ruling not only celebrates the rule of Arizona constitutional law, it also validates the action taken by our governing board on Sept. 23 to continue a mandatory mask policy in the Tucson Unified School District as fully lawful action taken in the spirit of public health and as a measure necessary to protect the students, staff and community we serve,” said Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo.

Arizona schools with no mask mandate are 3½ times more likely to have a COVID-19 outbreak than those with one, according to a recent CDC report co-authored by Pima County health officials.