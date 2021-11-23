Tucson schools adapt teaching models to fill pandemic learning gaps

At the Tanque Verde Unified School District, Superintendent Scott Hagerman said that administrators recognized there would be a challenging road in bringing students’ learning gaps up to par.

But, he said, district personnel wanted to be more deliberate in the way they brought kids back to classrooms and began to address the individual gaps.

“Start with trying to understand kids’ needs, but don’t necessarily go trying to reteach everything. … I don’t want it to be that you had a horrible year, followed by a horrible year of remediation,” Hagerman said.

“If I can get a kid really engaged in what they’re learning, that’s going to have a bigger impact on their learning,” he added.

So, he said, one of the district’s main takeaways was to use relief money to create more outdoor learning spaces.

Social and emotional learning

Along the same lines of enriching students’ learning experiences back inside the classroom, Heidi Aranda, the senior director of curriculum and professional development at TUSD, said the district began incorporating more social and emotional learning at schools to help kids readjust to in-person classes.