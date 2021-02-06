Tucson schools could lose $30M if lawmakers don't fully fund remote learning

For example, while Amphitheater received $5.6 million in grants to cover enrollment losses, if they were compensated the way the governor had originally laid out, they would have received nearly $10.5 million, according to calculations by the Arizona Department of Education.

“A lot of people made decisions on what to do for staffing based upon that grant, and the grant money didn't really materialize the way it was supposed to,” says Little, with the Amphitheater School District. “And everyone's kind of holding the bag for it.”

Schools are expecting a second wave of federal relief dollars, which Little says will cover some of the Amphitheater’s steepest losses. But, sharing Hoffman’s sentiment, he says that money was meant for relief from steep costs associated with the pandemic and remote learning.

“That's money that's not available for us to do additional services to get kids caught up,” he said. “We really want to use that money to do additional remediation work, additional summer stuff, things to get kids back on track. If we can’t use that money for that, it just goes to cover the state.”

'A NEW LOW'