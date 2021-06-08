Tucson schools face severe bus driver shortage

The Amphitheater school district, which serves nearly 12,000 students, managed to resolve what it called a “transportation crisis” by eliminating 20 unfilled driver positions, which had been open for more than two years, by adjusting school start and release times to allow fewer drivers to cover more routes.

“It was a good plan,” says spokeswoman Michelle Valenzuela. “It was upsetting to some parents, but it was absolutely essential because we could not sustain the routes the way they were. We just could not staff them.”

Before the change, the district’s transportation department had to pull other staff members who have the proper licensing to help run routes, including office staff and mechanics, away from their normal duties.

They also attempted to recruit special education teaching assistants to train and obtain proper licensing to drive the students they serve to and from school on a district bus.

And even with all those changes, there were times when kids had to wait a long time for the bus to arrive.

The district also used the savings from the cut positions to raise the starting wage by $2.38 an hour to $16.50 per hour.