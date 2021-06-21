Tucson shuts water treatment plant, gets $2M from AZ to help it reopen

“Tucson Water has its back up against the wall,” Ellett said. “Obviously their No. 1 concern is serving clean water to people. There’s not anything else you can do and still maintain control of the (pollution) plume. You’ve gotta put the water somewhere.”

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and Tucson Water are working on an intergovernmental agreement to approve the funding this week so pipeline construction can begin. The $2 million will also pay for construction of an outfall structure at the river for discharging the water.

“Making sure all Arizonans receive safe and clean drinking water remains a top priority of our state,” Ducey said in the news release. “This funding will help Tucson Water bring an important water treatment facility back online and secure Tucson’s water supply for future generations. Every source of water in Arizona is critical as we face drought conditions and the risk of a drier future.”

The utility actually will build two pipelines to take PFAS away from the treatment plant. One, in the early stages of construction, will be a permanent pipeline, underground, which can take treated water into either the river or city’s reclaimed water system that treats wastewater for use on golf courses, parks and other public turf areas.