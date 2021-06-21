Tucson shuts water treatment plant, gets $2M from AZ to help it reopen

Tucson Water shut down its south-side water treatment plant Monday, as planned, while learning it’s also getting a $2 million state grant to help it reopen by taking partially treated, PFAS-tainted water via pipeline to the Santa Cruz River.
Announced Monday by Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, the $2 million will “fast track” efforts to bring the treatment plant online and “safely continue treating contaminated groundwater in the area,” the department said in a news release.
Tucson Water had for at least two weeks planned to shut its Tucson Airport Remediation Project plant, commonly known as TARP. The shutdown was done out of concern that rising concentrations of “forever chemicals” known as PFAS compounds that are entering the plant could ultimately overwhelm the plant’s ability to treat them.
Before shutting the plant down, Tucson had been delivering the treated TARP water to 60,000 customers in the city’s urban core, including downtown.
Now, using the state funds, the utility plans to have a pipeline built to instead take partially treated TARP water to the river nearby, at Irvington Road and the Santa Cruz. The TARP plant lies just west of Interstate 10 and east of the river. No firm timetable has been set for pipeline construction, but the utility hopes to have it online in three to four months, Tucson Water spokesman James MacAdam said.
The city has been concerned that leaving the TARP plant closed will allow PFAS compounds to move north in the underlying aquifer, along with two other chemicals the plant was treating: trichloroethylene, or TCE, and 1,4-dioxane. It has said it can reopen the plant once it has someplace else to put its treated water.
Risks to aquifer weighed
But some conservationists and neighborhood advocates are wary about putting TARP-treated water into the river, out of concern that even at smaller concentrations, PFAS compounds in that water could seep into the aquifer.
“I’m still concerned. I don’t think we have enough information for that,” said south-side neighborhood leader Yolanda Herrera of the city’s plans.
“You are throwing in that water where it may sink down back into our aquifer. What are we solving?” asked Herrera, community co-chair of the Unified Community Advisory Board that has overseen the longstanding south-side groundwater cleanup. “Aren’t we just recycling that contaminated water back to ourselves?”
But Bill Ellett, a retired ADEQ hydrologist who has worked closely on south-side contamination issues, said he thinks the risk to the aquifer from putting the TARP-cleaned water into the river is outweighed by the risks of leaving the contaminated water in the aquifer under and near the plant, and letting the compounds continue building up to higher concentrations and moving downhill toward the rest of the city.
“Tucson Water has its back up against the wall,” Ellett said. “Obviously their No. 1 concern is serving clean water to people. There’s not anything else you can do and still maintain control of the (pollution) plume. You’ve gotta put the water somewhere.”
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and Tucson Water are working on an intergovernmental agreement to approve the funding this week so pipeline construction can begin. The $2 million will also pay for construction of an outfall structure at the river for discharging the water.
“Making sure all Arizonans receive safe and clean drinking water remains a top priority of our state,” Ducey said in the news release. “This funding will help Tucson Water bring an important water treatment facility back online and secure Tucson’s water supply for future generations. Every source of water in Arizona is critical as we face drought conditions and the risk of a drier future.”
The utility actually will build two pipelines to take PFAS away from the treatment plant. One, in the early stages of construction, will be a permanent pipeline, underground, which can take treated water into either the river or city’s reclaimed water system that treats wastewater for use on golf courses, parks and other public turf areas.
The pipeline for which the utility just got state money is a temporary pipeline, to go above ground and operate until a permanent line is ready, MacAdam said. The utility wants to put the TARP water into the river or its reclaimed system until a full-scale plant to remove the PFAS compounds can go online — which could be years off.
ADEQ discharge OK needed
ADEQ will have to approve a permit to discharge the treated water into the river, he said. The exact concentrations of PFAS that will be discharged into the river aren’t known yet. They’ll be decided jointly by Tucson Water and ADEQ, he said, although it’s likely they won’t much exceed the 18 parts per trillion voluntary limit that Tucson Water has set for concentrations of the two PFAS compounds most commonly found in groundwater.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will have to approve Tucson Water’s plans to take treated water from the TARP plant, because the city currently operates this plant under a 30-year-old consent decree that requires that the treated water be served to Tucson Water customers.
But MacAdam said he doesn’t know if EPA will play any role in setting PFAS levels in the discharges. EPA officials couldn’t be reached for comment on the news release about the pipeline that came out late Monday afternoon.
But until it’s clear what concentrations of PFAS will be in the TARP water set for discharge, it’s impossible to know how much of a health and safety risk the discharge will present, advocate Herrerra said.
Potential health effects for people exposed to PFAS chemicals at high enough levels over a lifetime include liver and kidney cancer, immune system damage, increased cholesterol blood levels, small decreases in infant birth weights, developmental delays in fetuses and children, decreased fertility and increased asthma risks, say the EPA and the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.
Contact Tony Davis at 520-349-0350 or tdavis@tucson.com. Follow Davis on Twitter@tonydavis987.