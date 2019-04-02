Sgt. Pete Dugan

A man was struck and killed by a car early Tuesday, officials say.

The man, said to be in his 20s, was crossing Speedway in the area of North Rosemont Boulevard and North Santa Rosa. He was not in a crosswalk, according to Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with police. Impairment and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, Dugan said. 

Westbound Speedway from Rosemont to Santa Rosa was closed for the investigation, but has since reopened.

No further information has been released.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott