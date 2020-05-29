Tucson used car dealer agrees to pay $90,000 back to customers

The owner of a Tucson used car lot sued by the state for consumer fraud has agreed to repay more than $90,000 to customers who accused him of deceptive business practices.

The out-of-court settlement with Dependable Auto Inc., 723 E. 22nd St., was announced Thursday by the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

The state was seeking fines of more than $2 million had the case gone to court, records show. The settlement still needs the court's approval.

"Auto dealerships cannot charge consumers and fail to provide those services or lie to customers about the terms of their contracts," Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a news release.

In an interview, company owner Jamal Hardan said he's not admitting fault in the case, and only agreed to the settlement because he's in ill health and tired of fighting with the state consumer protection agency.

"I just wanted to finalize it and get it over with," he said.

The state's 10-page legal complaint contains a long list of alleged fraudulent business practices at the firm, including: