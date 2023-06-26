The official high temperature for Tucson hit 111 today, Monday, June 26, the same top temp as recorded the day before.

Both days were the first over 110 degrees since July 11 last year, the National Weather Service says. The city's official temperatures are recorded at Tucson International Airport.

For Tuesday, "we're gonna be down just a touch," says weather service meteorologist Carl Cerniglia, as the weather service predicts a high of 109.

The area of high pressure above us that's been causing the high heat is weakening a bit, he explained. It led to an excessive heat warning for Tucson to start the week.

For the rest of the week, expect highs in the 106 to 108 range from Wednesday through next Monday, July 3, he says.

Monday's 111 in Tucson "did not come close to the all time high (period of record being 1894-2023) of 117 degrees reached this day in 1990," the weather service noted in a tweet.

Phoenix, meantime, has a 40% chance of hitting 115 on Sunday, says the National Weather Service office there. Phoenix's highs were 112 Monday and 111 Sunday, matching Tucson's that day.

As for Southern Arizona's monsoon season, and how soon moisture will arrive from Mexico, the weather service tweeted, "For the end of June, it's still not quite the best monsoon setup yet across Mexico. However, easterly flow is now noted across most of Mexico," and "thunderstorms were developing along the Sonoran and Chihuahua border."