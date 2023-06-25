The start of the week will mark the hottest temperatures in Tucson so far this year, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning for what is traditionally one of the hottest weeks of the year.

Monday and Tuesday already were marked for an excessive heat watch, the upgrade to warning comes with suggestions from the Weather Service on how to deal with the extreme heat.

Advice includes drinking water and staying hydrated, dressing in light clothes and colors and staying inside during the hottest portion of the day.

Monday’s high temperature is expected to be 112 degrees and temperatures on Tuesday are expected to reach 110 degrees as well, the Weather Service says.

The official all-time high temperature for June 27, 112 degrees, is within range of being beat if temperature continue to climb Tuesday, said Gary Zell, meteorologist with the Weather Service in Tucson.

These types of temperature are not unusual for this time of the year, but Tucson so far has seen mostly below-normal temperature days for June.