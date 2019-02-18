Winter Weather

An Arizona baseball fan scrunches deeper into her coat on a cold windy night game against New Mexico St. at Hi Corbett Field, Tuesday, February 27, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily S

Tucson could break a record for coldest high temperature on this day of the year. 

Weather officials say the coldest recorded high for a Feb. 18 was 50 degrees in 1939. The forecasted high for today at the Tucson airport is 48.

A winter weather advisory is in effect as the first of two winter storms will bring rain and snow to the east and northeast of Tucson today into tomorrow morning.

High: 51

Low: 35

Currently

Overcast, 49.6
Wind 2 MPH NW, 46% humidity
UV index 1, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today

Today

11 am: Overcast, 50.2
Wind 5 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 1
12 pm: Overcast, 51.4
Wind 5 MPH W, 1% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 1
1 pm: Chance of Rain, 50.4
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 30% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 1
2 pm: Overcast, 48.2
Wind 8 MPH NW, 14% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 2
3 pm: Overcast, 47.2
Wind 8 MPH NW, 24% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 1
4 pm: Chance of Rain, 47.4
Wind 8 MPH NW, 41% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 1
5 pm: Chance of Rain, 46.5
Wind 7 MPH NW, 56% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Chance of Rain, 44.8
Wind 5 MPH NW, 52% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Chance of Rain, 43.8
Wind 5 MPH NW, 44% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Chance of Rain, 42.6
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 35% chance precip.
69% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Overcast, 41.4
Wind 5 MPH SSW, 24% chance precip.
73% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Chance of Rain, 40.8
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 38% chance precip.
76% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Chance of Rain, 39.6
Wind 4 MPH SSW, 34% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 0

Tuesday

12 am: Chance of Rain, 38.7
Wind 4 MPH SW, 34% chance precip.
81% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Chance of Rain, 38.3
Wind 3 MPH SSW, 35% chance precip.
83% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Partly Cloudy, 37.8
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 5% chance precip.
85% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Partly Cloudy, 37.4
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 5% chance precip.
84% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Mostly Cloudy, 36.7
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 5% chance precip.
85% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Mostly Cloudy, 36.1
Wind 3 MPH SSW, 4% chance precip.
85% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Partly Cloudy, 36.4
Wind 4 MPH SSW, 4% chance precip.
81% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Clear, 36.3
Wind 4 MPH WSW, 4% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Clear, 36.8
Wind 4 MPH SW, 3% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Clear, 39.1
Wind 5 MPH WSW, 2% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 1
10 am: Clear, 42.0
Wind 7 MPH W, 1% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 3
11 am: Clear, 44.5
Wind 9 MPH WNW, 1% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 4
12 pm: Clear, 46.7
Wind 10 MPH W, 1% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 5
1 pm: Clear, 49.2
Wind 11 MPH W, 1% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 5
2 pm: Clear, 50.8
Wind 12 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 4
3 pm: Clear, 51.5
Wind 13 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 3
4 pm: Clear, 51.4
Wind 14 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 1
5 pm: Clear, 50.1
Wind 13 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Clear, 47.2
Wind 11 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Clear, 43.8
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Clear, 41.4
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Clear, 39.6
Wind 5 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Clear, 38.1
Wind 4 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
