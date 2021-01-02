Tucson Wildlife Center's busiest year yet ends in outbreak

Depending on the extent of the injury, that process can take as little as a couple of days or as long as three months.

And orphaned baby animals require even more time — as much as eight months in some cases, depending on how little they are and what time of year is best to turn them loose.

It can be tricky, even dangerous work.

“They’re all wild, and they’re scared of us,” Bates explained. “The bigger the animal, the more difficult it is to handle them, treat them and find a suitable release site.”

A busy time for those who are left

The wounded great blue heron was discovered near Orange Grove Road and Camino de la Tierra and brought to the center on Dec. 21.

By the next day, it was being stitched up in the ICU, an oxygen tube taped to its beak, but the rangy, 4-foot-tall bird was too far gone to save.

Staff members rarely have much time to mourn. Also at the center on this particular Tuesday were more than 80 other wild animals ranging in size from hummingbirds to full-grown coyotes.