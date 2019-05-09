A woman has been arrested after she allegedly fled the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash Wednesday night, officials said.
Daniela Shelby, 25, was arrested and faces charges including aggravated driving under the influence, manslaughter and failure to remain at the scene of a collision causing death, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release.
Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the area of East Sunrise Drive and North Hacienda del Sol Road after receiving multiple calls about a man standing in the road.
Upon arrival, deputies located the man in the roadway with "obvious signs of trauma" from being hit by a car. The man was pronounced dead on scene, officials said.
The driver of the car, who deputies believed to be Shelby, fled the scene prior to the deputies' arrival.
During the investigation, a car was located about a mile from the incident. The car appeared to have been in a crash and was abandoned, the release said. Deputies located Shelby and arrested her.
Deputies say it appears the man had been struck by more than one car. He has not been identified.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.