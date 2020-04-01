Tucsonans seeking unemployment often face system crashes, failed calls

As the number of Arizona residents needing unemployment and other assistance continues to grow due to the COVID-19 crisis, the systems in place to help are not holding up.

Since Monday, the state’s Department of Economic Security has been having ongoing problems that prevent clients from calling DES customer service centers, said Brett Bezio, deputy press secretary for DES. The DES service contractor, AZNET, has been reporting service interruptions to DES, he said, and they are trying to address the problems.

“We worked with our partners at the Arizona Department of Administration (ADOA) to handle the unprecedented surge in calls to our agency,” he wrote in an email exchange with the Arizona Daily Star.

“Both ADOA and DES have been making system and staffing adjustments to manage this significant increase in volume without disrupting the system, including additional changes this morning. We continue to monitor performance and ensure clients are able to receive the support they need.”

Bezio encouraged people to look online for updates and information at des.az.gov. Things seemed to be working a bit smoother Wednesday afternoon, said Tasya Peterson, communications director for the DES, but with the volume of calls and computer activity there’s no guarantee, she said.

Over 88,000 people in Arizona applied for unemployment last week, a tremendous jump from the last time there was a surge in requests back in July 2009, following the Great Recession.

“The technology our state has in place is outdated and insufficient,” said Andrés Cano, a Tucson Democrat and representative with Legislative District 3.