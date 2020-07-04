Tucson's Bighorn Fire: Containment jumps to 73 percent

Containment of the Bighorn Fire burning north of Tucson since June 5, has jumped to 73 percent, officials said Friday night.
The fire grew to 118,804 acres by Friday night, There are about 650 people assigned to fight the fire.
About 700 residences across communities from Summerhaven near the top of Mount Lemmon, north to areas around SaddleBrooke and east to Redington were evacuated at different points during the month-long blaze.
Summerhaven and the Willow Canyon area still are under evacuation orders. The fire must be completely out and restoration work will need to be completed before residents will be able to return, Deputy James Allerton, a spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department, said at a community meeting Friday night. No structures were lost there.
Allerton said he could not provide a target date for residents to be able to return.
Pinal County has about 10,000 sandbags available for residents worried about flooding. They are available at the public works maintenance yard in Oracle, Material Pit in San Manuel and at Golder Ranch Fire Station 372.
Flooding has been a concern due the the loss of vegetation from the fire coinciding with the start of monsoon storms here. The forecast is dry for the next four days or so, but heavy rain from thunderstorms could be a problem later next week, officials said.
Much of the progress containing the fire came from progress fighting the fire around Redinton, along the southeast edge of the wildfire.
Residents living in the lower Catalina Foothills, especially near Tanque Verde, should expect to see smoke late at night and in the morning over the next several days due to light fires in areas like Sabino Canyon, officials said.
