Tucson's Bighorn Fire: Evacuation order issued for lower Catalina Foothills

Residents in the southern Catalinas between Catalina Highway milepost 3 and Redington Road were given evacuation orders Sunday night due to the Bighorn Fire, which surpassed 100,000 acres.

The northern and southern boundaries of the evacuation zone don't follow a specific road but can be found on the Bighorn Wildfire Alert Zones map, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said when issuing the alert.

The southern border runs straight east at a starting point near the Babad Do'ag Scenic Overlook the first scenic overlook parking area going up the mountain.

The northern border of the evacuation zone runs straight east of the Bud Spring Trailhead, just north of the Gordon Hirabayashi Recreation Area.

Redington Road is closed at the end of the pavement, the department said.

Residents in the evacuation zone can call 520-351-3473 for more information. The Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Rd., is sheltering small animals for evacuated residents.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also designated the area directly south of the evacuation area as being in "set" mode, in which residents are urged to voluntarily leave or be prepared to evacuate if conditions change.

Wind on Saturday helped propel the Bighorn Fire to 104,000 acres and it continued to be a concern for firefighters Sunday, officials said.