Tucson's Carondelet nurses to protest "inadequate staffing, overwhelming patient loads"

Nurses from two Tucson hospitals are planning a “honk-a-thon” Tuesday morning, Jan. 12, to protest low staffing levels and overwhelming patient numbers.

“We’re wanting to do the best that we can for our patients and right now we can’t because of the staffing crisis,” said Dominique Hamilton, a registered nurse with St. Mary’s Hospital, 1601 W. St. Marys Road, who plans to participate in the car procession.

Nurses from St. Joseph’s Hospital, 350 N. Wilmot Road, will also join the protest.

The participating employees work for Carondelet Health Network, which is part of Texas-based Tenet Healthcare Corp. Nurses with the two local hospitals unionized in 2018 and are represented by National Nurses United.

They plan to set out from St. Mary’s Hospital around 8:15 a.m. to both urge their employers to provide better staffing and to alert Tucsonans about what they say is an unmanageable health crisis here.

In a prepared statement, Carondelet Health Network said: “We are surprised and disappointed that the union plans to hold this public action during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with the current surge of cases in our area. Honking of car horns outside of our hospital is inconsistent with our care guidelines as we strive to provide a calm and peaceful environment of care for our patients.”

The focus, Carondelet said, “continues to remain on caring for our community during the pandemic. Every protocol in our COVID response, including our staffing, has been built around the safety of our patients.”