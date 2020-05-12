Tucson's largest school district passes controversial sex education curriculum

Last September, after numerous contentious hearings and board meetings, the board voted to table the vote on the curriculum until a number of stipulations were met.

Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo recommended the district increase the focus on abstinence as the most effective method of avoiding unplanned pregnancies and exposure to sexually transmitted infections; that a district-wide “teach-in” for parents and students be held to review the curriculum; professional development and training for educators teaching the classes was to be put in place; and an alternative curriculum had to be created for families who do not opt-in to the classes.

A working group, which included teachers, counselors, nurses and representatives from the Pima County Health Department, as well as curriculum and instructional personnel, revised the curriculum over a seven-month period, finishing in April.

The final product has a more predominant emphasis on abstinence, in seven lessons rather than two lessons. It also places the topics of gender expression, gender identity and sexual orientation at the high school level.