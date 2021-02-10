Tucson's largest school district to reopen all campuses after spring break

After closing its doors nearly a year ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tucson Unified plans to open schools for in-person instruction the week after spring break.

Several Governing Board members voiced support for the reopening plan, which includes full-time in-person instruction for the district’s preschools, elementary and K-8 schools starting March 24, while middle and high schools will have weeks with four half-days starting March 25.

“Our understanding of COVID transmission and spread in our schools has definitely changed over time,” said Board Member Dr. Ravi Grivois-Shah. “We are understanding that our schools — as long as we put together significant and sufficient mitigation strategies like social distancing, hand washing, hand sanitizing, masking — that our schools are not where people transmit COVID.”

Transmission rates within schools throughout Tucson is about 3%, based on data provided in December from the Pima County Health Department. A majority of cases where the virus was transmitted within schools included times where people were not wearing masks, such as eating together, or in a special education classroom where students can’t always wear masks or social-distance because of their level of need.

All board members did not agree on the reopen date, as some wanted school to open sooner. Grivois-Shah pointed out that all other Tucson school districts have either opened for some form of in-person learning or set target reopen dates on or before March 1. Board member Sadie Shaw said the date was too soon.