Tucson's Winterhaven Festival of Lights canceled this year due to COVID-19

Tucson's Winterhaven Festival of Lights has been canceled this year due to COVID-19, a vendor to the beloved holiday tradition confirms.
Winterhaven Rides, which provides hayrides at the event, was told of the cancelation Thursday afternoon by festival organizers, said the company's Julie Wycoff.
This would have been the 71st annual festival in Tucson's north-side Winterhaven neighborhood near East Fort Lowell and North Country Club roads.
“We had been suspecting it and expecting it and we applaud the Winterhaven festival for everything they do, including this decision to try to forego what they love the most, which is of course putting on this festival, for the safety of the community,” Wycoff said.
The cancelation will affect the Southern Arizona Community Food Bank, as the food bank receives donations through the festival, Wycoff noted. She asked Tucsonans to continue to donate to the food bank this holiday season.
Each year residents of the neighborhood have decorated their homes with bright lights and elaborate holiday displays for revelers from across the city to enjoy, in the event billed as "Tucson's favorite holiday tradition."
The festival was started in 1949 by Winterhaven's original developer, C.B. Richards, after he visited similar neighborhood light displays in Beverly Hills, California, Arizona Daily Star archives show.
He designed the whole neighborhood with the hope it would be able to host a big holiday festival like the one visited by many thousands here every year.
So many people attend the event sponsored by Tucson Electric Power that in the last couple of years, it has collected about 60,000 pounds of food each holiday season for the food bank.
On the festival's website, organizers had written previously this year that they were hoping to hold the event with "contingency plans to support alternate ways for you to enjoy the lights" during the pandemic. "However, it is not entirely up to us," they added, saying they were working with city officials on plans to try to host a safe festival.
They had urged fans that a way to help was to "wear a mask now."
"If we can squash this virus in Tucson, we have a better chance of having the festival. Do it. We all want to enjoy the lights with some kettle corn and hot cocoa, don't you?" the site had urged.
