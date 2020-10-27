Tucson's zoo welcomes two new giraffes, Penelope and Sota

Two new giraffes now call Tucson home.

Reid Park Zoo recently welcomed Penelope, 2, and Sota, 1, who hail from Como Zoo in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

“Both giraffes are curious and were very quick to approach the zoo's animal care team,” said animal care manager Adam Ramsey in a press release. “It's exciting to see how comfortable they are with staff.”

Penelope and Sota are joining Reid Park Zoo’s two other giraffes, Jasiri and Denver. They’re slowly being introduced to Penelope and Sota, something the zoo says is a slow process.

“While we know guests will be eager to meet Penelope and Sota, they may be in for a short wait,” director of zoological operations Sue Tygielski said.

Penelope and Sota will first need to be comfortable in the habitat before meeting Denver, followed by Jasiri.

“The four can observe one another in the barn from a distance, but it will be several weeks before all four giraffes are visible at the zoo on habitat all day,” the zoo said.

Keep up with Reid Park Zoo at reidparkzoo.org for updates on when guests will get to meet Penelope and Sota.

