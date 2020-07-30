TUSD approves reopening plan while asking Arizona to keep schools closed

In a district of about 45,000 students, that could easily result in thousands of students being physically present on TUSD campuses.

“Pima County Health Department and the county administrator’s office do not support the offering of traditional face-to-face, in-person, on-campus learning experiences and instruction on Aug. 17 — it’s official,” TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said. “But the Pima County Health Department, they can support very limited instruction and support services for at-risk youth.”

Trujillo will request that the state allow TUSD to offer in-person services only to the most vulnerable, which may include students who use wheelchairs or need assistance with basic self-care. Criteria for in-person services is expected to be developed by the district in the coming weeks.

The reopening plan, approved Tuesday, was mostly the same as what has recently been shared publicly.

It includes online learning for the entire student body. For students doing their online learning on campus — should TUSD be required to offer that option — they would be placed in small cohorts that are supervised by monitors; grab-and-go meals would be made available, as would extra bus routes to allow for social distancing, and in-person instruction for students with special needs.