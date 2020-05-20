Two Arizona cities among nation's fastest population gainers, Census says

By the numbers
Community / 2019 population / Change since 2018 / Change since 2010
Apache Junction / 42,571 / 2.5% / 19.2%
Avondale / 87,931 / 2.6% / 15.5%
Benson / 4,880 / 0.4% / (-4.4%)
Bisbee / 5,560 / 0.6% / (-3.4%)
Buckeye / 79,620 / 7.1% / 56.6%
Bullhead City / 40,884 / 1.3% / 3.4%
Camp Verde / 11,187 / (-0.4%) / 2.9%
Carefree / 3,368 / 1.5% / 16.6%
Casa Grande / 58,632 / 2.8% / 20.7%
Cave Creek / 5,838 / 1.7% / 21.4%
Chandler / 261,165 / 1.5% / 10.6%
Chino Valley / 12,375 / 3.2% / 14.4%
Clarkdale / 4,391 / 1.2% / 8.7%
Clifton / 3,708 / 0.7% / 12.0%
Colorado City / 4,836 / (-0.3)% / 0.3%
Coolidge / 13,130 / 1.6% / 10.8%
Cottonwood / 12,253 / 0.8% / 9.6%
Dewey-Humbolt / 4,137 / 0.8% / 6.2%
Douglas / 16,193 / 1.6% / (-7.5%)
Duncan / 788 / 0.4% / 13.2%
Eagar / 4,941 / 1.0% / 1.0%
El Mirage / 35,753 / 0.6% / 12.4%
Eloy / 19,625 / 1.5% / 17.8%
Flagstaff / 75,038 / 1.7% / 13.7%
Florence / 27,422 / 2.0% / 7.7%
Fountain Hills / 25,200 / 1.1% / 12.1%
Fredonia / 1,281 / (-1.2%) / (-3.6%)
Gila Bend / 2,100 / 0.6% / 9.3%
Glbert / 254,114 / 1.7% / 21.9%
Glendale / 252,381 / 1.0% / 11.6%
Globe / 7,347 / 0.1% / (-2.2%)
Goodyear / 86,840 / 4.8% / 33.1%
Guadalupe / 6,631 / 0.9% / 20.1%
Hayden / 631 / (-0.2%) / (-4.7%)
Holbrook / 5,084 / 0.0% / 0.6%
Huachuca City / 1,736 / 0.2% / (-6.3%)
Jerome / 455 / (-0.4%) / 2.0%
Kearny / 2,168 / 1.5% / 11.2%
Kingman / 31,013 / 2.4% / 10.5%
Lake Havasu City / 55,865 / 1.5% / 6.3%
Litchfield Park / 6,4,36 / 2.3% / 31.7%
Mammoth / 1,687 / 1.4% / 12.9%
Marana / 49,030 / 4.5% / 41.9%
Maricopa / 52,127 / 4.2% / 19.9%
Mesa / 518,012 / 2.0% / 17.7%
Miami / 1,780 / (-0.1%) / (-3.2%)
Nogales / 20,103 / (-0.2%) / (-3.5%)
Oro Valley / 46,044 / 1.6% / 12.2%
Page / 7,529 / 0.0% / 3,6%
Paradise Valley / 14,637 / 1.3% / 14.8%
Parker / 3,207 / 0.5% / 4.0%
Patagonia / 874 / (-0.6%) / (-4.3%)
Payson / 15,813 / 0.9% / 3.4%
Peoria / 175,961 / 2.1% / 14.2%
Phoenix / 1,680,992 / 1.6% / 16.2%
Pima / 2,588 / 2.8% / 7.7%%
Pinetop-Lakeside / 4,4,69 / 1.0% / 4.4%
Prescott / 44,299 / 2.3% / 11.4%
Prescott Valley / 46,515 / 1.8 / 19.6%
Quartzsite / 3,763 / 0.2% / 2.4%
Queen Creek / 50,890 / 8.0% / 90.3%
Safford / 9,983 / 1.6% / 4.4%
Sahuarita / 31,421 / 2.8% / 20.9%
St. Johns / 3,512 / 0.0% / 0.9%
San Luis / 34,778 / 4.1% / 24.6%
Scottsdale / 258,069 / 1.4% / 18.7%
Sedona / 10,339 / 0.2% / 3.0%
Show Low / 11,442 / 1.3% / 7.3%
Sierra Vista / 43,045 / (-.2.9%) / (-4.9%)
Snowflake / 5,995 / 2.2% / 6.8%
Somerton / 16,554 / 0.6% / 15.8%
South Tucson / 5,715 / 0.5% / 1.1%
Springerville / 1,978 / (-0.1%) / 1.0%
Star Valley / 2,308 / 0.3% / (-0.2%)
Superior / 3,178 / 1.5% / 10.4%
Surprise / 141,664 / 2.9% / 20.6%
Taylor / 4,321 / 1.6% / 5.3%
Tempe / 195,805 / 2.1% / 21.0%
Thatcher / 5,200 / 1.8% / 7.7%
Tolleson / 7,372 / 1.3% / 12.6%
Tucson / 546,576 / 0.6% / 4.9%
Tombstone / 1,303 / 0.5% / (-6.1%)
Tusayan / 580 / (-1.0%) / 1.8%
Wellton / 3,044 / 0.4% / 5.6%
Wickenburg / 8,092 / 3.6% / 24.0%
Willcox / 3,652 / 0.3% / (-2.9%)
Williams / 3,533 / 0.6% / 6.9%
Winkelman / 351 / 0.0% / (-1.4%)
Winslow / 9,388 / (-0.8)% / (-3.3%)
Youngtown / 6,859 / 0.5% / 11.4%
Yuma / 98,285 / 0.7% / 8.3%
Source: Census Bureau