Two Arizona cities among nation's fastest population gainers, Census says

Two Arizona cities among nation's fastest population gainers, Census says

The Census Bureau released new figures Thursday on how much Arizona cities grew in population over the last decade. Tucson grew by about 5%, far slower, percentage-wise, than Buckeye and Goodyear, the state’s top gainers.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star 2019

Two Arizona cities, Buckeye and Goodyear, are among the top gainers in population since the last decennial count.

A new report Thursday from the Census Bureau finds that the 28,769 people who moved to or were born into Buckeye since the 2010 count made it the second fastest-growing city of more than 50,000 in the nation at 56.6%. Only Frisco City, Texas, grew faster, at 71.1%.

Nearby Goodyear came in No. 14 for growth during the same period with a 33.1% increase in population since the last census.

Other Arizona communities have also grown quickly in the past decade. Marana, for example, added 14,464 new residents since the beginning of the decade, a 41.9% increase.

But the Census Bureau, in ranking growth on a national level, only considers communities of more than 50,000. And if the Census estimate is to be believed, Marana needs another 970 inhabitants to reach that mark.

The Census Bureau also noted that Mesa was one of four cities in the nation to surpass the 500,000 mark in 2019.

Tucson, at 546,576 residents, grew 4.9% in the last decade, the bureau said.

But more rural Southern Arizona cities largely saw population losses, including Benson, Bisbee, Douglas, Nogales, Sierra Vista, Tombstone, Patagonia and Willcox.

By the numbers

Community / 2019 population / Change since 2018 / Change since 2010

Apache Junction / 42,571 / 2.5% / 19.2%

Avondale / 87,931 / 2.6% / 15.5%

Benson / 4,880 / 0.4% / (-4.4%)

Bisbee / 5,560 / 0.6% / (-3.4%)

Buckeye / 79,620 / 7.1% / 56.6%

Bullhead City / 40,884 / 1.3% / 3.4%

Camp Verde / 11,187 / (-0.4%) / 2.9%

Carefree / 3,368 / 1.5% / 16.6%

Casa Grande / 58,632 / 2.8% / 20.7%

Cave Creek / 5,838 / 1.7% / 21.4%

Chandler / 261,165 / 1.5% / 10.6%

Chino Valley / 12,375 / 3.2% / 14.4%

Clarkdale / 4,391 / 1.2% / 8.7%

Clifton / 3,708 / 0.7% / 12.0%

Colorado City / 4,836 / (-0.3)% / 0.3%

Coolidge / 13,130 / 1.6% / 10.8%

Cottonwood / 12,253 / 0.8% / 9.6%

Dewey-Humbolt / 4,137 / 0.8% / 6.2%

Douglas / 16,193 / 1.6% / (-7.5%)

Duncan / 788 / 0.4% / 13.2%

Eagar / 4,941 / 1.0% / 1.0%

El Mirage / 35,753 / 0.6% / 12.4%

Eloy / 19,625 / 1.5% / 17.8%

Flagstaff / 75,038 / 1.7% / 13.7%

Florence / 27,422 / 2.0% / 7.7%

Fountain Hills / 25,200 / 1.1% / 12.1%

Fredonia / 1,281 / (-1.2%) / (-3.6%)

Gila Bend / 2,100 / 0.6% / 9.3%

Glbert / 254,114 / 1.7% / 21.9%

Glendale / 252,381 / 1.0% / 11.6%

Globe / 7,347 / 0.1% / (-2.2%)

Goodyear / 86,840 / 4.8% / 33.1%

Guadalupe / 6,631 / 0.9% / 20.1%

Hayden / 631 / (-0.2%) / (-4.7%)

Holbrook / 5,084 / 0.0% / 0.6%

Huachuca City / 1,736 / 0.2% / (-6.3%)

Jerome / 455 / (-0.4%) / 2.0%

Kearny / 2,168 / 1.5% / 11.2%

Kingman / 31,013 / 2.4% / 10.5%

Lake Havasu City / 55,865 / 1.5% / 6.3%

Litchfield Park / 6,4,36 / 2.3% / 31.7%

Mammoth / 1,687 / 1.4% / 12.9%

Marana / 49,030 / 4.5% / 41.9%

Maricopa / 52,127 / 4.2% / 19.9%

Mesa / 518,012 / 2.0% / 17.7%

Miami / 1,780 / (-0.1%) / (-3.2%)

Nogales / 20,103 / (-0.2%) / (-3.5%)

Oro Valley / 46,044 / 1.6% / 12.2%

Page / 7,529 / 0.0% / 3,6%

Paradise Valley / 14,637 / 1.3% / 14.8%

Parker / 3,207 / 0.5% / 4.0%

Patagonia / 874 / (-0.6%) / (-4.3%)

Payson / 15,813 / 0.9% / 3.4%

Peoria / 175,961 / 2.1% / 14.2%

Phoenix / 1,680,992 / 1.6% / 16.2%

Pima / 2,588 / 2.8% / 7.7%%

Pinetop-Lakeside / 4,4,69 / 1.0% / 4.4%

Prescott / 44,299 / 2.3% / 11.4%

Prescott Valley / 46,515 / 1.8 / 19.6%

Quartzsite / 3,763 / 0.2% / 2.4%

Queen Creek / 50,890 / 8.0% / 90.3%

Safford / 9,983 / 1.6% / 4.4%

Sahuarita / 31,421 / 2.8% / 20.9%

St. Johns / 3,512 / 0.0% / 0.9%

San Luis / 34,778 / 4.1% / 24.6%

Scottsdale / 258,069 / 1.4% / 18.7%

Sedona / 10,339 / 0.2% / 3.0%

Show Low / 11,442 / 1.3% / 7.3%

Sierra Vista / 43,045 / (-.2.9%) / (-4.9%)

Snowflake / 5,995 / 2.2% / 6.8%

Somerton / 16,554 / 0.6% / 15.8%

South Tucson / 5,715 / 0.5% / 1.1%

Springerville / 1,978 / (-0.1%) / 1.0%

Star Valley / 2,308 / 0.3% / (-0.2%)

Superior / 3,178 / 1.5% / 10.4%

Surprise / 141,664 / 2.9% / 20.6%

Taylor / 4,321 / 1.6% / 5.3%

Tempe / 195,805 / 2.1% / 21.0%

Thatcher / 5,200 / 1.8% / 7.7%

Tolleson / 7,372 / 1.3% / 12.6%

Tucson / 546,576 / 0.6% / 4.9%

Tombstone / 1,303 / 0.5% / (-6.1%)

Tusayan / 580 / (-1.0%) / 1.8%

Wellton / 3,044 / 0.4% / 5.6%

Wickenburg / 8,092 / 3.6% / 24.0%

Willcox / 3,652 / 0.3% / (-2.9%)

Williams / 3,533 / 0.6% / 6.9%

Winkelman / 351 / 0.0% / (-1.4%)

Winslow / 9,388 / (-0.8)% / (-3.3%)

Youngtown / 6,859 / 0.5% / 11.4%

Yuma / 98,285 / 0.7% / 8.3%

Source: Census Bureau

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News