U.S. offers $5 million award for capture of El Chapo's brother

Federal judges in Tucson approved dozens of requests to gather data on calls and messages to BlackBerry devices, WhatsApp accounts and cellphones tied to Guzman-Loera.

Federal agents said Guzman was using a BlackBerry to discuss “high level Sinaloa Cartel operational business” and that other cartel members had frequent communications with a major U.S. bank; coordinated large shipments of cocaine from Colombia; and used a BlackBerry to discuss meetings with Mexican military and drug trafficking activities as well as provide information on rival drug cartels.

The widespread use of BlackBerrys by the Sinaloa Cartel came to light during the trial for El Chapo, according to Arizona Daily Star archives.

The announcement about the indictments and award came a day after Mexico reported its largest seizure of pure fentanyl at 260 pounds, worth an estimated $48 million, and arrested five suspects allegedly responsible for fabricating it, according to the Associated Press.

Fentanyl was responsible for more than 63% of the 96,779 drug overdose deaths in the United States between March 2020 and 2021, a federal news release said.