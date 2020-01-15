U.S. Rep. Kirkpatrick says she is getting treatment for alcohol dependency after serious fall

U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, who represents Tucson and Southern Arizona, announced Wednesday that she will be temporarily be stepping away from her duties to seek treatment for alcohol dependence after suffering a serious fall last week.
"I am finally seeking this help after struggling to do so in the past, and I am ready to admit that I, like countless other Americans, suffer from this disease,” the Tucson Democrat said in a statement. “Hard work and determination — which have brought me success in life — have not been enough to win this battle. Other than being a wife, mother, and grandmother, the most important job in the world to me is representing my fellow Arizonans. I know I must get better in order to do my best in each of these roles."
Kirkpatrick, 69, who represents Arizona's second congressional district, had been absent from Congress over the last week, missing a key vote on the Iran War Powers resolution, which passed the U.S. House and would limit President Donald Trump's ability to use military action against Iran without congressional approval.
Her spokeswoman, Abigail O'Brien, told the Arizona Daily Star that Kirkpatrick was taken to the hospital after the fall in the nation's capital, but her injuries were "worse than they originally thought." In addition to the spinal fractures and cracked ribs, she had to get some staples in her head.
Kirkpatrick represents Congressional District 2 and is up for re-election later this year.
She won the Southern Arizona seat in 2018, defeating Lea Marquez Peterson, who lead the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
The CD 2 race is expected to draw national party attention again this year. At least eight candidates are vying to challenge the four-term congresswoman, who is serving her first term in CD2.
Republicans who have announced are former lobbyist Shay Stautz, author Mike Ligon, defense contractor Brandon Martin, Pima Community College employee and former Arizona Daily Star columnist Joseph Morgan, and small-business owner Justine Wadsack.
Two Democrats, Andres Portela, Southwest Fair Housing Council media coordinator; and self-described activist Nevin Kohler are challenging Kirkpatrick for the Democratic nomination.
Iman-Utopia Layjou Bah, the author of the book “Global Utopian Kingdom,” has also announced he is running in CD2 as an independent.
Here is Kirkpatrick's emailed statement:
"I sincerely thank the many people who have reached out in support after my accident last week. The fall was serious, but with physical therapy I will fully recover. I do, however, have another challenge I must face, which was the underlying cause of my fall. Beginning next week, I will receive treatment that I have struggled to ask for, to treat my alcohol dependence.
"I am finally seeking this help after struggling to do so in the past, and I am ready to admit that I, like countless other Americans, suffer from this disease. Hard work and determination — which have brought me success in life — have not been enough to win this battle. Other than being a wife, mother, and grandmother, the most important job in the world to me is representing my fellow Arizonans. I know I must get better in order to do my best in each of these roles.
"With humility, I share this news with you. Throughout my time in public service, I have always said that you may not agree with me but you will know where I stand. I will continue to honor that commitment to transparency and communication. So while my immediate focus is on my rehabilitation and treatment, I am taking this important step forward with the full expectation and desire to return to work stronger and healthier and to continue serving my beloved Arizona.
"I am grateful to the people of Arizona whom I am privileged to serve, my amazing staff who work tirelessly on your behalf, and my infinitely supportive and loving family.
"During my absence, my congressional offices in Washington and Arizona will be fully operational, processing all constituent requests, meetings, activities and correspondence. My positions on all recorded votes will be submitted to the Congressional Record and made publicly available.
"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your support."