UA chemistry professor settles gender discrimination lawsuit

A University of Arizona chemistry professor settled a $20 million gender discrimination lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents. ABOR will pay a total of $100,000 to Katrina Miranda, UA associate professor in chemistry and biochemistry.

According to a joint statement released Tuesday, the “plaintiff brought this action to highlight the importance of gender equity in the sciences and both parties reaffirm the continuing importance of this issue.”

The federal lawsuit, which began in December 2018, was filed on behalf on Miranda and all other female faculty members within the College of Science who have been with the school for at least three years.

Miranda, who has been with the UA since 2002, said she experienced a pattern of gender discrimination that resulted in her being paid less than her male colleagues at the College of Science. The complaint also alleged that the university underpays female faculty by tens of thousands of dollars per year, does not adequately promote women and denies them equal access to work resources. According to the lawsuit, Miranda and other women had not received a significant raise in pay since 2011, but the university provided large raises to men with similar lengths of service in the same department.