UA faculty raise concerns about UA Global Campus merger, but deal will move forward

When pressed by faculty for metrics and other evidence of those changes, Burd said “we just don’t have it to show you right now.” Dudas followed up to say that with this merger, “we have the opportunity to hold UAGC and their contractor, Zovio, even more accountable.”

The Arizona Daily Star submitted a public records request for an internal “secret shopper” investigation of Zovio’s recent practices, which administrators said UA Global Campus conducted, but the UA said that was under UA Global Campus' purview. A public records request to the school resulted in this response Thursday: "UAGC is not subject to public records requests as a private entity, and the secret shopper reports are subject to attorney-client privilege regardless."

On Monday, multiple faculty members asked if there would be any costs involved with integrating the two schools.

“It depends in this case. It depends on how much money UAGC brings across in their transition into the university,” Robbins said. “That’s unknown right now because it hinges on how Zovio is involved in the operation — for how long and how much money Zovio transfers over to UAGC. I don’t know anybody that knows the answer to that right now.”