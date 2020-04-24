UA garden program supplies TUSD families with produce, online lessons during pandemic

A UA program that helps elementary students grow produce at school gardens is providing food and online gardening lessons to some Tucson families during the pandemic.

The pandemic has left the University of Arizona’s Community and School Garden Program with too few students to keep it running as normal. It usually helps tend gardens and teach lessons at schools in the Tucson Unified School District with a high number of low-income students.

“The community and school garden workshop course usually carries about 50 students as interns to go and support gardens at Title I schools,” said Sallie Marston, the program’s director. “So, of course, with students unable to support the gardens and with the schoolchildren not at the schools, we’re in a situation where we’ve got gardens that are just bursting with produce and this is a big harvest time for us.”

Most of the UA students didn’t return, but those who remained felt comfortable working at the schools with proper safety precautions, she said. Students working online shifted their focus to building a curriculum to be shared with TUSD families.

“They are taking the class online, meeting once a week with the instructor for the class and then developing material for use by the schools at a later date, or even now where parents could use the material at home for homeschooling, that many of them are having to do with their kids,” Marston said.

Students are working at sites including Manzo, Borton and Miles elementary schools as well as Tucson High Magnet School to provide free produce to the community, said Moses Thompson, the program’s associate director and liaison for UA and TUSD.