The University of Arizona has received the go-ahead from the American Veterinary Medical Association to open its long-awaited College of Veterinary Medicine in Oro Valley.
After two failed attempts, the council sent the school a letter of reasonable assurance on Wednesday. The school will be eligible for full accreditation after they graduate their first class of students.
"The Council determined that the College's plan, if followed, has the potential to meet the standards for accreditation," read the letter, which was obtained by the Arizona Daily Star, and notes that the council will visit the school again in fall 2020 or fall 2021.
In a statement, UA president Robert C. Robbins said the accreditation "paves the way for the University of Arizona to become a leader in veterinary medical education."
"Agricultural, ranching and related industries drive strong demand for veterinarians in our state and across the nation, and Arizona students will now be able to take advantage of an innovative Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program situated within the land-grant, Research-1 setting provided by the University of Arizona at in-state tuition rates," he said.
The UA initially sought to start enrolling students in 2015. But the AVMA previously rejected accreditation as well as an appeal by the UA.
The UA concept called for veterinarians to be trained in three years instead of four by attending school year-round instead of taking summers off. It also called for much of the training to occur at non-UA locations such as the Reid Park Zoo and the Pima Animal Care Center.