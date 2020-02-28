UA monitoring, taking steps to prepare for any coronavirus effects on campus

University of Arizona officials say they are ensuring students and faculty know about travel and safety precautions, and are monitoring and planning for any potential effects on campus, during the global spread of the new coronavirus.

The university has already canceled its study abroad programs to China at least for summer 2020. No students or faculty are currently in the affected areas.

“I think in general UA is doing what pretty much every other university is doing. Restricting travel — South Korea was added to the list yesterday — and alerting people of the risks while being careful not to be excessively alarmist,” said Fabio Lanza, an associate professor at the UA’s East Asian Studies Department.

First identified on Dec. 31, the new coronavirus has quickly spread to about 83,000 cases worldwide with the most in China, The Associated Press reported.

Arizona’s only confirmed case involved a man in his 20s who is part of the Arizona State University community and had traveled to Wuhan, China. He is no longer infected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said, and is out of isolation.

The UA has suspended and is not authorizing academic and business travel to China and South Korea.