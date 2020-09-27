UA professor who foresaw CAP farmers' economic troubles dies at 87

His writings were nationally known

An admiring interviewer in the 1980s portrayed him as far from the stereotypical scholar.

“Large and bearded, inclined toward jeans, cowboy boots and western shirts, Martin looks as if he would feel more at home in the cockpit of a Peterbilt than at a professor’s desk, even if his writings are nationally known,” author Marc Reisner wrote in the book “Cadillac Desert,” his 1986 classic, investigative assault on the CAP and many other Western water projects.

Reisner focused on the 1967 study, “The Economics of Arizona’s Water Problem,” that got Martin and his co-author, UA professor Robert Young, so much heat.

They noted agriculture used about 90% of Arizona’s water but produced only 3% of its total income. They found well over half of Arizona farm water was used to irrigate lower-value crops such as feed and forage, thus reducing the water’s value.

While farmers would get their CAP water at $10 per acre foot, compared to $50 per acre foot for Tucson and Phoenix, even that subsidized charge — plus a lesser charge for paying for canals to take water from the main CAP canal to farms — would exceed their expected earnings, the two wrote.