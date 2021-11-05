UA’s Pharmacy College gets 'transformative' $50M gift, is renamed to honor donor

The $50 million he gave to the UA this year, he said, was yet another opportunity to advance the field of pharmacy and “make the world better.”

“I saw the potential with what we could do for research and helping mankind, and helping students achieve the American dream,” said Coit, who is a member of the pharmacy school’s national advisory board. “I think getting the best and brightest students, professors and researchers at the UA is extremely important.”

He’s especially hopeful about the potential of the six endowed chairs his gift is funding, and expects the scientists who will hold those positions over the next 30-40 years, will make “continual breakthroughs on Alzheimer’s, dementia, cancer and all kinds of health problems.”

UA President Robert Robbins praised Coit’s donation and said the size and scope of it “is going to inspire, incentivize others to give large, transformative gifts.”

“This gift further validates the breadth and depth of the incredible work happening across this campus,” Robbins said. “With this gift, the college will continue to be a crucial site of impact for the entire university.”

