UA sees declining COVID-19 cases, ending shelter-in-place recommendation

With a 14-day shelter-in-place recommendation set to end Tuesday, University of Arizona administrators are hoping to keep cases – and off-campus parties – down as they try to mitigate the spread of the virus.

UA officials are working to get the virus to an overall positivity rate of less than 5%. That rate is currently at 6.3%, with more than 2,291 positive tests among students and UA faculty and staff.

UA President Robert C. Robbins on Monday said transmission isn’t happening in the classroom but rather at large, off-campus gatherings.

Robbins said complaints about such gatherings in neighborhoods surrounding the university have decreased.

A Campus Area Response Team, which responds to complaints of parties and large gatherings, responded to 13 properties over the weekend, four fewer than the prior weekend. The team, which includes police and other city departments, also issued less red tag violations, less citations and less student code of conduct referrals than the previous weekend.

The most recent testing data from Friday of 1,051 new tests shows a positivity rate of 3.4%.