Elizabeth “Betsy” Cantwell, senior vice president for research and innovation at the University of Arizona, has been elected a 2019 fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the world’s largest general scientific society.
Election as an association fellow is a distinction bestowed on members by their peers. An induction ceremony will take place Feb. 15 during the 2020 association annual meeting in Seattle.
Cantwell was elected as an association fellow for her leadership of science and engineering programs in environmental protection, space, homeland and global security, and economic development, according to a UA news release.
“Being recognized by my peers is especially rewarding when the opportunities for collaboration in pursuit of the advancement of science and engineering have never been greater. I’m grateful to be in a position to play a role in meeting the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution and to translate research and innovation into positive impact,” Cantwell said in a news release.
Cantwell leads the Office of Research, Innovation and Impact, which includes the university’s research enterprise, Corporate Engagement Program, Tech Launch Arizona, Tech Parks Arizona and Arizona Forge. She is responsible for expanding the university’s capacity for knowledge creation and discovery; integrating efforts by faculty, students, staff and executive leaders to move inventions and technologies to the marketplace; increasing the university’s connectivity with external collaborators; spearheading industry and public partnerships; and increasing total research funding.
Before joining the university, Cantwell served as the CEO of Arizona State University Research Enterprise, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the university’s applied research and development, and as a professor of practice in engineering.
Cantwell’s technical area of focus is human space exploration systems.