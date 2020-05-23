UA's work with conservative PR firm to promote coronavirus efforts raises 'red flags'

On May 5, as UA President Robert C. Robbins began rolling out the school’s coronavirus response, he made an appearance on MSNBC’s “Meet the Press Daily” and detailed the basis of a plan for how students would return to the Tucson campus in the fall.

“We’re going to test, we’re going to trace, and we’re going to treat,” he said.

Robbins, who is wrapping up his third year as the UA president, used that message to propel him through a media tour of roughly two dozen of the nation’s morning shows, cable news programs and newspapers in the weeks since.

Behind the scenes, Robbins’ elevation from cardiac surgeon to a must-book coronavirus guest was largely the work of a deal quietly brokered by the University of Arizona Foundation, the school’s non-profit fundraising wing.

The foundation enlisted the help of Cavalry LLC, primarily known for its connection to Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, to provide media access to Robbins and others to promote the school's response — and weather decreases in revenue and philanthropic gifts spurned by the pandemic.

“The results and the outcomes have been exceptional,” the UA said in a prepared statement. “The foundation reports more than $650,000 has come in from parents and alumni as a result of the media blitz to support the testing and research programs and a record number of prospective students committed to the university in May.”