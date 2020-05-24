Union calls for shut down of Tucson UPS facility due to COVID-19 outbreak

An Arizona labor union is calling for United Parcel Service to temporarily close its south-side Tucson facility, citing a coronavirus outbreak impacting dozens of employees, officials said.

Teamster Local Union 104, believes at least 36 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, three of which were admitted to intensive care facilities, the organization said in a news release.

The organization says there about 700 employees from Arizona and beyond working at the facility.

This includes workers from Colorado, New Mexico and Utah brought to the facility to “compensate for disruptions related to the outbreak, raising concerns about the possibility of interstate spread,” the news release said.

“UPS workers at the facility are also concerned that the outbreak has transformed the distribution facility into a hub for spreading the virus through Arizona,” the organization said.

UPS and the Arizona Department of Health Services “refused to disclose the extent of the outbreak,” according to the statement.

“Mail delivery and processing workers are on the frontlines of providing essential services that Tucsonans rely on. They are working around the clock to deliver critical products and supplies. Ensuring the health and safety of these workers must be priority #1,” Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said in a Facebook post.

“I stand with Teamsters Local 104 and applaud their efforts to ensure a safe and healthy workplace for UPS workers.”

According to the UPS website, the company says it’s taking precautionary measures at its facilities during the pandemic. Some of those measures include: