University of Arizona plans to resume in-person classes this fall semester

The University of Arizona is planning to re-open the campus, resuming in-person classes for the fall semester on Aug. 24, UA President Robert Robbins announced Thursday.

The UA administration has been “very purposeful and very careful” in putting a plan together, Robbins said, adding “we would watch the data, we would listen to the experts, and it may be the end of June we say, ‘we can’t do it,’ but our intention is we’re coming back in the fall.”

However, campus operations will be different than what classes looked like before spring break.

“There is a risk, everyday when we get here that we could get the virus. I think in bringing people in closer quarters, I’m most concerned about classes — particularly some of our bigger classes,” Robbins said.

The administration is looking at cutting classes in half and ensure students are distanced by several seats. There would be need for disinfecting surfaces, whether by students bringing disinfectant wipes or having staff clean lecture halls before the next class arrives.

"I’ve dropped in as a guest student on a couple of the online classes and it’s incredible what goes on there but there’s nothing like, even if we’re sitting 12 feet apart, to be able to have that person-to-person, face-to-face interaction ...," Robbins said.

Instructors could be provided plexiglass screens for protection in close-quarter environments.

When it comes to offering campus food services, students would still need to adhere to proper social distancing guidelines.