All comments sent to ABOR by April 8 at 5 p.m. will be shared with the regents prior the meeting where they’ll finalize tuition.

The public can send comments to ABOR through the following ways:

Email: tuition@azregents.edu

Mail: 2020 N. Central Ave., Suite 230, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Fax: 602-229-2555