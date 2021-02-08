University of Arizona sees decline in rate of COVID-19 cases

The University of Arizona will cut back its testing requirements for dorm residents after a drop in the COVID-19 positivity rate in the last week.

Starting this week, all UA students will be required to get a coronavirus test once a week, UA President Robert C. Robbins said Monday in a news briefing. UA dorm residents had been required to test twice a week, but the university saw positivity rates drop from 1.18% to 0.52% last week, with 69 positive cases of the 13,179 tests administered.

Compliance for testing will be enforced starting Feb. 15. Any student attending class on campus has to get tested, and won't have access to the university's WiFi if they don't, Robbins said.

The university will also consider allowing classes of up to 50 people starting Feb. 22, if public health conditions allow for that, Robbins said.

The University has administered 9,866 vaccines so far, marinating a daily average rate of about 800 vaccines. The university is administering vaccines to mostly K-12 educators, but is accepting anyone eligible in the current Phase 1B, which includes people 70 and older and workers in law enforcement, education and child care.

To register for the vaccine, go to www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration or call 520-222-0119, between 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily. The phone line is for people who need help registering for the vaccine or who can't make an online appointment.

