Unprecedented saguaro 'side blooms' could be a bad sign

Peachey said the seeds with the best chance for success tend to come from fruit produced during the last week to 10 days of June, “just in time to catch that first monsoon.”

Seeds dispersed at almost any other time of the year are unlikely to germinate and grow into a saguaro capable of surviving its first winter or two.

“You want to have seeds on the ground when the rain comes,” he said. “That’s the key to the whole thing.”

The side blooms are the saguaro’s “hokey workaround” to not having enough new budding locations up top, but Peachey predicts all the extra effort won’t amount to much.

In his experience, flowers that sprout from the sides of stems rarely develop into fruit. “I expect to see flowers dropping off like crazy,” he said. “It looks showy — and it is showy — but it’s not helpful to the plant in the long run.”

No end in sight

Peachey has more saguaro experience than just about anyone.