Unvaccinated Pima County employees to pay more for health insurance

Huckelberry said the number of vaccinated employees increased to 4,427 as of last Friday, or 66% of employees.

Supervisor Steve Christy, the only dissenting vote, called the move to increase health insurance costs “unconstitutional.”

“I really think that this is opening up liability to no end, that if we're putting this kind of pressure and financial mandate on those who have the right to make the choice for themselves that they don't want the vaccine — to penalize them is wrong,” he said.

Supervisor Adelita Grijalva expressed concern about the vaccination rate within the sheriff’s department, which was 30% as of Aug. 27. Huckelberry said he plans to speak directly with Sheriff Chris Nanos about the department’s low vaccination rates and suspected it may be the result of a “communication issue.”

In another move to increase vaccination rates, Huckelberry announced on Aug. 31 he’s requiring all new county hires to be vaccinated as a condition of employment, as well as any current employees who want a promotion.

Supervisor Matt Heinz withdrew two of his COVID-19-based proposals: to mandate vaccinations for all health-care workers in Pima County and to mandate masks indoors.