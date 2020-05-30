Vigil scheduled for next week as Tucson braced for another night of protests

Wayne said he’s just doing his part to help.

Tom Heath, chairman of the Downtown Merchants and Retail Council, was cleaning up a half-block away.

“I saw the small businesses, the damage done, and I just needed to help and support,” he says. “They’ve been through enough in the last two or three months, and this is just another hurdle for them to overcome. I understand all the anger and frustration over what’s happening, and I just hope that our small businesses don’t take another hit. And if they do, we’ll be here to help them and support them.

By Saturday afternoon, Tucsonan Alexis Walters had posted a GoFundMe page to raise $1,000 toward the repair of popular downtown restaurant Charro Steak’s windows. The restaurant announced is closing temporarily because of recent events.

“During recent protests in Downtown Tucson our ally El Charro, was caught in the mix and had all of their windows broken during the protest,” the page said. “El Charro is a family owned Mexican business that has always given back to its community. They stand with us, can we stand with them?”

By Saturday night, the page had raised a little over the $1,000 goal.