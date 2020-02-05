Visitors from Iowa caucused without chaos in Tucson

For the past 30 years, Mary Casady has chosen the Tucson sun over a chance to participate in the caucuses in her home state of Iowa.

This year, though, the caucuses came to her.

The snowbird from Keokuk was one of 72 Iowa voters who gathered at the Flowing Wells Library on Monday to take part in the first-ever satellite caucuses held outside the Hawkeye State.

“It feels great. This is history-making,” Casady said as she admired the enthusiastic crowd. “Iowans will vote if you let them.”

The library on West Wetmore Road was one of four remote sites in Arizona and one of nearly 90 set up by the Iowa Democratic Party across the country and around the world. Iowans were also slated to caucus Monday at a private home in Tucson, a clubhouse in Green Valley and a movie theater in the Phoenix suburb of Queen Creek.

The voting at the library took a little over an hour and played out like a friendly neighborhood meeting, complete with snacks. Participants stated their preference by clustering around the designated table of their chosen candidate. Then they tried to convince others to join them by waving signs and giving short endorsement speeches on behalf of their chosen candidate.