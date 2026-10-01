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Tucson managed to claw its way to a slightly above-average monsoon this year, and all it took was some last-minute help from a hurricane.

The remnants of Pacific cyclone Polo added almost four-tenths of an inch of rain to the Old Pueblo’s monsoon total early this week, pushing it just past the 30-year average of 5.69 inches as the season came to a close on Wednesday.

The official weather station at Tucson International Airport recorded 5.76 inches of rainfall from June 15 through the end of September, more than double the 2.82 inches of monsoon rain that was logged there last year.

Long story short, according to meteorologist Glenn Lader with the National Weather Service in Tucson: “We were a smidge above normal.”

As a result, 2026 will land somewhere in the middle of the pack on the list of monsoon seasons dating back to 1895. Tucson’s wettest monsoon on record was in 1964, when a whopping 13.84 inches fell, while 1924 still ranks as the driest, with just 1.59 inches. The closest we have come to breaking those records in recent history was 12.79 inches in 2021 and 1.62 inches in 2020, respectively.

But if monsoon 2026 felt anything but average to you, it’s probably because of what side of town you live on.

High variability is a signature feature of every Southwestern monsoon season, “but this year that was especially true,” Lader said. “You’re talking (about a range of) two to three inches to 15 inches plus, just across different parts of metro Tucson.”