"It's a very strict cliff, so there will be a wave of October 1st terminations," Cuello said. "Bottom line, a lot of lawfully present immigrants are about to lose coverage, and many of them are in statuses where they have had very vulnerable journeys, escaping trafficking, war, domestic violence, and so it's really heartbreaking for them to lose this coverage."

Kicking legal immigrants off of Medicaid is the result of the Republican-backed budget reconciliation bill known as HR1 or the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which proponents said will help strengthen the Medicaid program by cutting down on fraud and abuse and ensuring it reaches only the most vulnerable Americans.

Trump framed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law July 4, 2025, as a way of removing migrants who lack legal documentation to stay in the country from Medicaid.

But undocumented migrants are not allowed to enroll in Medicaid in Arizona, and in other states where they are able to enroll, their care is paid for with state, not federal, money.

The new restrictions will hit Arizona refugees and asylees harder than their counterparts in most other states. That's because Arizona does not take advantage of the Immigrant Children's Health Improvement Act, which allows states to provide Medicaid coverage to lawfully residing immigrant children and pregnant women.

"We don't do it because we have lawmakers who are not compassionate," said Will Humble, a former state health director and now executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association. "They don't care. We could have been doing it for many years. But it's not something that any Arizona Legislature has wanted to do."