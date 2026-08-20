Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 8 PM MST Friday
What’s Happening:
A Major HeatRisk is expected with dangerously hot conditions. High temperatures will range between 103 to 110 degrees, with lows from 79 to 85 degrees.
Affected Areas:
- South Central Pinal County
- Southeast Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- High temperatures between 103 to 110 degrees.
- Low temperatures from 79 to 85 degrees.
Impacts:
- Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.
- Potential for heat stroke and exhaustion.
People are also reading…
Safety Tips:
- Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
- Move anyone overcome by heat to a cool, shaded area and call 911 immediately.
- Reschedule strenuous outdoor activities to early morning or evening.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.