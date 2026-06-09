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As summer starts to heat up, long-range weather forecast experts have released their predictions as to what summer weather Arizona could see.

AccuWeather, The Old Farmer's Almanac and the National Weather Service have all released their predictions for summer weather, all of which forecast a hot, rainy summer season in Arizona.

The three weather services specialize in long-range weather predictions, allowing Arizonans to have insight as to what the weather holds for the upcoming months. For the best insight, review all three forecasts together to gain the most knowledge about this summer's weather possibilities.

Here's what AccuWeather, The Old Farmer's Almanac and The National Weather Service all predict for this summer's weather in Arizona.

What AccuWeather predicts

According to AccuWeather, Arizona should expect a hot and wet summer; nearly the whole state should expect 150% of normal precipitation, except for the northeast corner of Arizona.

High precipitation will also lead to an improvement in the drought across the whole state, according to AccuWeather. Yet, AccuWeather notes there is still a chance of drought in the northeast part of the state.

The southwestern quarter of the state was at "some risk of flooding, and the rest of the state was at a "'moderate' risk," according to AccuWeather.

What the Old Farmer's Almanac predicts

The state is divided, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. Half of Arizona receives a hot and wet season, while the other half has a dry and hot season.