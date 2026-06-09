As summer starts to heat up, long-range weather forecast experts have released their predictions as to what summer weather Arizona could see.
AccuWeather, The Old Farmer's Almanac and the National Weather Service have all released their predictions for summer weather, all of which forecast a hot, rainy summer season in Arizona.
The three weather services specialize in long-range weather predictions, allowing Arizonans to have insight as to what the weather holds for the upcoming months. For the best insight, review all three forecasts together to gain the most knowledge about this summer's weather possibilities.
Here's what AccuWeather, The Old Farmer's Almanac and The National Weather Service all predict for this summer's weather in Arizona.
What AccuWeather predicts
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According to AccuWeather, Arizona should expect a hot and wet summer; nearly the whole state should expect 150% of normal precipitation, except for the northeast corner of Arizona.
High precipitation will also lead to an improvement in the drought across the whole state, according to AccuWeather. Yet, AccuWeather notes there is still a chance of drought in the northeast part of the state.
The southwestern quarter of the state was at "some risk of flooding, and the rest of the state was at a "'moderate' risk," according to AccuWeather.
What the Old Farmer's Almanac predicts
The state is divided, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. Half of Arizona receives a hot and wet season, while the other half has a dry and hot season.
The northeast half of Arizona, along with portions of central and eastern Arizona, will experience a wet and hot summer. The southwest and northwest portions of the state show a dry and hot summer, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
What the National Weather Service predicts
According to the National Weather Service, the majority of Arizona has a 40% to 50% probability of being above normal temperatures for June, July and August, but the northwest corner of the state has a 50% to 60% probability of being above normal temperatures.
The majority of the state will also have a rainy summer with a 33% to 40% above normal probability of rain. However, a small sliver of western Arizona will receive an equal chance of rain, and the northeast corner of the state has a 40% to 50% above-normal probability of rain this summer, according to the National Weather Service.
How these weather predictions are made
AccuWeather uses databases around the world to collect weather forecasts in real time, then digitally processes the data to collect trends of weather happening in certain areas historically, according to the company.
By using this process to collect data for the past 30 years and pairing it with meteorological insight, AccuWeather says it is able to give accurate long-range weather predictions.
Similarly, the National Weather Service uses several airborne and ground-based satellites to track weather patterns. Forecasters use computer programs to create an analysis of the weather to help form predictions. Then, forecasters use numerical, conceptual and statistical models to determine how conditions will change with time.
The Old Farmer's Almanac is America's oldest forecaster, according to the publication. It specializes in extended weather predictions to help farmers plan their crops for the season. The Old Farmer's Almanac uses a method influenced by sunspots, which are magnetic storms on the surface of the sun, and this factored heavily in its forecasts.