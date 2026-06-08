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Tucson will be sunny and hot the week before the start of monsoon season, the forecast shows.

A high temperature of 105 degrees is expected both Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Tucson said in its weekly forecast.

Thursday and Friday here are predicted to reach 103 degrees.

Saturday is expected to climb back up to 105 degrees. Moisture moving into the region beginning Thursday will result in a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the Tucson region, however most of the moisture is expected to stay east of Pima County, the forecast shows.

Lows for the week here are expected to be in the mid 70s.

Tucson's monsoon season runs from June 15 through Sept. 30.