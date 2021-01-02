We're parched: 2020 brought Tucson's driest year on record

"How will that population respond if there are multiple 'nonsoons' like this year? Only time will tell," he said.

Some other creeks that normally carry water parts of the year ran dry even longer in 2020. There was no water for 302 days for Tanque Verde Creek, leading from the Rincon Mountains to where it merges with the Pantano Wash to form the Rillito River.

Rincon Creek, which flows through the Rincon Valley southeast of Tucson, ran dry for 280 days.

Pima County's Cienega Creek Natural Preserve southeast of Vail had only one wet mile of stream out of its total 9.5 miles when measured in June, typically the driest time of the year here.

In 1984, long before the current dry spell began, there was water in the entire stretch of preserve year-round. Since 2012, the creek has had a range of .9 to 1.9 miles of wet flows in June, says the Pima Association of Governments.

Farther south, Cienega Creek near Sonoita, while staying wet all year, never carried more than bare-bones flows during the year, ranging from .15 to 1.77 cubic feet per second, U.S.G.S records show.